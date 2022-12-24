The owners of the Krepapelle disco deem the provision of suspension of the license for seven days, from 22 to 29 December, ordered by the police commissioner of Udine, Alfredo D’Agostino, “unfair”.

The measure was triggered by what happened inside and outside the restaurant in via Tavagnacco: inside, as explained by the owners, “two girls started arguing and a few moments later one nebulised an irritant spray, intoxicating dozens of patrons” .

Outside (and it is for this reason that the Volantes had intervened) a 17-year-old boy fell ill from drinking alcohol in the parking area.

“The closure risks jeopardizing the entire season, both due to the impossibility of carrying out two already scheduled evenings, in the important Christmas period, and due to the damage to the image that derives from it”, explains the lawyer Massimiliano Sinacori, who follows the vicissitudes of the disco for about fifteen years (the disco has been open since 2004).

The lawyer, who is also entrusted with the defense in this case, reports that he has always collaborated with the forces of order, «in the belief that they are working for the same objective, that is, entertainment without excesses.

Already in 2010 some episodes that occurred outside the club were followed by meetings with the administration, agreeing to hire some vigilantes and contact the police if their presence was not sufficiently dissuasive.

For the property, facts like the one that happened on Sunday «are impossible to predict and prevent: the staff immediately opened the doors and urged everyone to get out, indicating the people involved in the altercation to the police.

It is not clear what behavior is attributable to the disco staff; the nebulization of the spray by a girl was as unpredictable as it was sudden and the staff intervened promptly to avoid worse consequences”.

The top management of the disco are keen to point out that entry is permitted only to those who have already turned 16 (although the right of access is provided for by law for over 14s), and minors under the age of 18 who access parties are made to wear a colored wristband, making it easier for staff not to serve alcohol.

“It is not possible for private vigilantes to carry out police functions: there would be every interest in seizing alcohol in private cars, keeping away groups of young people who roam the city streets, when close to the disco”, they conclude.