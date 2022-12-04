Technological and practical at the same time. Santa Giustina has equipped itself with a very modern eco-centre which on Saturday morning, at the end of a long journey, was inaugurated in the locality of Volpere with the presence of the mayor Ivan Minella, other authorities and a good number of citizens. Six hundred thousand euros the investment by the Municipality: a sum that has made it possible to create a structure within reach of the citizen and which will allow waste to be conferred either from above or from below, with special routes for those who access on foot or by car. In addition, improvements have been made for a better water discharge with the collaboration of Bim Gsp who put his hand to the Imhoff tanks positioned immediately outside, giving a better decoration to the entire area. A greater number of compactors, a video surveillance system and LED lighting of the area complete the package of a project in which even the families who gave up the land necessary to carry out the work played a significant role.

Bellunum will manage the eco-centre which yesterday morning saw the first citizens arrive to dispose of their rubbish. Then, at 12, the official moment with the presence of the president of the Feltre mountain union Carlo Zanella and the provincial councilor responsible for waste Simone Deola.

«It was a real team game», said Mayor Minella, «without which today we could not open the plant to you citizens who continue to be careful in separating waste at home, so much so that even this year we are awarded among the recycling Municipalities».

Speaking of the team, the mayor recalled the roles covered by councilor Renzo Trinca and by Guido Fabrica who handled relations with the various companies. And then the councilor Renzo Minute who followed the building site step by step».

Further thanks go to the designers Marco Fant and Lucia Taufer, to Diego Svalduz for the systems sector, the public works office which took on the complex bureaucratic part, to the municipal workers who managed the eco-centre in via Pulliere and the Tonet company which physically performed the operation. Ceremony closed with the blessing of don Gianni, the cutting of the ribbon and a visit to the area which from now on will be a reference point for the inhabitants of Santa Giustina.