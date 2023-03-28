Home News Kuwait sells 20 million Mercedes-Benz shares
News

Kuwait sells 20 million Mercedes-Benz shares

by admin
Kuwait sells 20 million Mercedes-Benz shares

In the last three years, the Mercedes-Benz share price has almost quadrupled. Photo: dpa/A2931 Bernd Weißbrod


Kuwait is selling a quarter of its Mercedes-Benz shares: how the country on the Persian Gulf justified this move.

Share this article

The Kuwaiti state is reducing its stake in the carmaker Mercedes-Benz. The sale of about 20 million shares is part of an investment diversification strategy, the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) said in a statement on Tuesday. After selling a quarter of its stake, KIA will still hold around 53 million shares. The company currently holds 6.8 percent of the Mercedes share capital, making it the third largest single shareholder.

Mercedes-Benz share price quadrupled

At the targeted price of 69.27 euros per Mercedes share, KIA would achieve proceeds of around 1.4 billion euros. The closing price in the main Xetra transaction was EUR 71.89 on Tuesday, 0.6 percent higher than the previous day. On the Tradegate trading platform, however, only 69.99 euros were recently paid. In the last three years, the Mercedes-Benz share price has almost quadrupled.



See also  The Mexican actor and comedian Chabelo died

You may also like

Germany cannot really afford to see entrepreneurs die...

Winners of Rojo 2012 present unpublished song “Siempre...

Armed men entered El Herando to intimidate journalists

It’s not rocket science | PZ – Pharmaceutical...

Heavy rain in North Balochistan

Armed men entered the newsroom of El Heraldo...

“So help me God” – Cardinal Woelki testifies...

Umrah pilgrims bus accident in Saudi Arabia, 20...

DAGMA sanctioned a dozen commercial establishments in Cali

Combos for curds will be sold from Monday

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy