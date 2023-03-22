Haapsalu printing house has a new owner

The new owner of the Haapsalu printing house, Tõnis Lints, wants to further develop the 90-year-old company together with the former owner. Both the buyer and the seller are satisfied with the transaction. “It is as I envisioned in my dreams, what was actually needed,” said Vaike Linamäe, who sold the printing house to Lintsi.

The man who made and made a name for himself

Heiki Kariler, one of the sports legends of Läänemaa, will celebrate his 90th anniversary on Thursday.

The end of Haapsalu fortress 335 years ago

On March 23, 335 years will pass since Haapsalu Castle was destroyed by fire.

In order not to miss tomorrow’s news, subscribe to Lääne Elu here!