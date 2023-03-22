To keep in mind:

– Late in the day, President Gustavo Petro ordered both the Army and the Police to resume their actions against the so-called Clan del Golfo, which has turned lower Cauca into a “land of fear”, between Antioquia and other departments.

Despite the presence of the authorities, they continue to burn tractor-trailers and buses on the highways, because according to them “the strike continues” due to actions against illegal mining in the area.

Under these facts, truckers and transporters refrain from launching onto those roads. The president has finally understood that the doors of negotiations can be opened to these armed groups, but maintaining firm control, since any concession can be taken as a sign of weakness.

The Mop Question:

– In Cali, have you already found a candidate or pre-candidate for mayor who convinces you to cast your vote at the polls?

To Caesar what is Caesar’s:

– In the Sanctuary of Fátima in Cali, you feel a special energy from the moment you enter… Each one will know how to identify it as soon as they cross the main door… I invite you to live that experience…

Farandula in Action:

– The Cartagena de Indias International Film Festival – FICCI – is coming up and this time “Memento mori”, by director Fernando López Cardona, will be the opening film. López Cardona is trained in Univalle and the film is based on those times when paramilitaries turned Cauca and other rivers into the largest open-air graves in the country. There, in Pueblo Berrío, a man, an “animero” adopts NNs taken from the waters so that they do not suffer and suffer less.

– Congratulations to those in charge of the programming and musical presentation of “Bésame” last weekend. She was tasty and conquering.

Between Tomatoes and Strawberries:

– Tomatoes: many and well rotten for all those who collect their dogs’ excrement in bags… but throw the bags anywhere, including front gardens and green areas.

– Strawberries: plenty and tasty for all friends in life…

The “Latest” of Journalism:

– Reading and listening to so many columnists and opinion makers in Colombia, I am reminded of two teachings that the great Rodrigo Lloreda Caicedo left me, in one of his magisterial conversations in his office as Director of El País at that time: look Fabio, there are columnists who deal with topics that are very distant or who do not have the capacity to influence and they do it so as not to commit themselves to anything… and the other lesson he gave me that time was: there are happy columnists and journalists who pose as brave, attacking and even slandering good people, because they know that these people, no matter how affected they may be, are not going to take actions against them… In these times, the teachings of the great Rodrigo Lloreda Caicedo are certainly right…

– Bye… See you tomorrow… Thanks to GOD for everything…and to you for being a Ventanallector…

