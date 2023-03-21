Home News Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, March 21
Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, March 21

by admin
In the fishing industry of Morobell, six people got poison ivy

Yesterday afternoon, sirens blared in Haapsalu and ambulances transported six people with exhaust gas poisoning to Läänemaa hospital.

Haapsalu city government made mistakes when building Kiltsi road

According to the audit of the Ministry of Economy and Communications, the Haapsalu city government violated several public procurement requirements when building the Kiltsi road and had to repay part of the subsidy amount.

Mara Ljutjuk: if I’m not creative, I get confused

Artist and curator Mara Ljutjuk considers art, music and motherhood equally important to her.

