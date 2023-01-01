The aircraft recovery operation at the foot of Cima Cece, on Lagorai, was completed at 11.40. The Belluno Aero Club aircraft piloted by Silvia De Bon from Longarone had been at an altitude of 2,100 meters since last December 28, following an emergency landing. The vehicle was harnessed and transported to a wood storage area in Predazzo by the helicopter unit of the Trento fire brigade. The operations were the result of joint work which also involved the Saf Nucleus of the Permanent Fire Brigade of Trento and the Alpine Rescue of the Guardia di Finanza, as well as the Volunteer Fire Brigade of Predazzo, who secured the landing perimeter. The investigative technician of the National Flight Safety Agency was also on site to collect the elements necessary to establish the causes of the accident.