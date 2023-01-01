Home News Lagorai, the recovery of the aircraft has been completed
News

Lagorai, the recovery of the aircraft has been completed

by admin
Lagorai, the recovery of the aircraft has been completed

The aircraft recovery operation at the foot of Cima Cece, on Lagorai, was completed at 11.40. The Belluno Aero Club aircraft piloted by Silvia De Bon from Longarone had been at an altitude of 2,100 meters since last December 28, following an emergency landing. The vehicle was harnessed and transported to a wood storage area in Predazzo by the helicopter unit of the Trento fire brigade. The operations were the result of joint work which also involved the Saf Nucleus of the Permanent Fire Brigade of Trento and the Alpine Rescue of the Guardia di Finanza, as well as the Volunteer Fire Brigade of Predazzo, who secured the landing perimeter. The investigative technician of the National Flight Safety Agency was also on site to collect the elements necessary to establish the causes of the accident.

See also  The Canavese principals in favor of returning to class

You may also like

The first born of 2023 is called Ilary...

[Front-line interview]White lung patients surged, mainland doctors disclosed...

Five cars collide, injuring a man and a...

Forge ahead in unity and contribute to the...

The number of deaths from the epidemic differs...

Francis, the pope emeritus and the “already signed”...

Illnesses, fires, fights and accidents: 900 calls to...

Belluno, Mayor De Pellegrin’s appeal: no barrels, let’s...

Prospects for major events in 2023: State institutions...

Covid, no swab for asymptomatics after 5 days

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy