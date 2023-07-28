Lahore: The alleged killer of a three-year-old child’s stepfather arrested

Lahore Police arrested the stepfather who allegedly killed a three-year-old child after torture.

According to the FIR of the incident, the resident of Paktakpan and mother of three children got married to the accused after the death of her husband and started living in Shirakot area of ​​Lahore.

It was stated in the FIR that the accused started torturing the three children two days after the marriage. On July 24, the mother called Hidayatullah, the brother of her ex-deceased husband, that her three-year-old son Chand Ali had died of illness, so they were going to bury him in Lahore. In response, they were told that they wanted to bury their nephew themselves, so they brought the body to Pakpattan.

According to the FIR, the woman hung up the phone and instead of going to her late husband’s house, she went to her parents’ house in the evening with the body of the child and her two daughters.

Hidayatullah was informed by a villager late at night, he reached the nearby graveyard and saw that she was trying to bury the child alone.

According to SP Operations Iqbal Town Usman Tipu, a call was received on police helpline 15 that a woman was trying to bury a child and it is suspected that the child has been murdered.

“When the police reached the spot and called the caller, Attaullah, they found his phone switched off, which led us to suspect that there must be something wrong.”

Usman Tipu further said that based on the information, an investigation was carried out in Shirakot area of ​​Lahore and it was found that a child has died, whose family has gone to Pakpattan for burial.

“When the police went to Pakpattan and got the information, they found out the caller, Attaullah.”

According to SP Operations, Attaullah said in a conversation with the police that the child’s death was not medical but was allegedly tortured and killed by his stepfather.

Hidayatullah said that he found out from his niece that Usman started torturing his mother two days after his marriage.

‘He used to beat children with electric wires. The child whom the father lovingly named Chand, the merciless stepfather broke mountains of cruelty on him.

According to the SP, it was learned from the girls that the accused severely tortured a three-year-old innocent child for urinating on the bed.

‘He also had a fever that day. The innocent child could not bear the intense violence and died screaming after some time. The girls are traumatized by the heartbreaking scene of their brother’s death and in fear of their stepfather.’

He said that the child’s mother not only remained silent on the crime but also tried to bury the body in the dark of night.

Attaullah told the police that after the death of his brother, he wanted to keep the children with him. When his sister-in-law remarried, he asked to hand over the child, but he refused.

According to Attaullah, there was no place on the child’s body where there were no marks of injury.

According to SP Usman Tipu, the accused has been arrested, but the woman has not been arrested yet.

He said that the preliminary post-mortem of the deceased has been done, in which signs of torture have been found, but the detailed report is yet to come. The accused has committed the Iqbal crime. He confessed that he used to abuse the three children severely because he did not like them.

“The accused said that he tortured the child for urinating on the bed, which left him dead.” To hide the crime, they tried to bury him in Lahore so that no one could know.

According to police records, nine young children were killed in different areas of Lahore in seven months this year.

The father-in-law was accused in the murder of two children. A father was accused in the murder of a three-year-old daughter in Hangarwal area and another in Gwalmandi area.

According to the police report, in Gujarpura, the grandfather has confessed to killing his six-year-old grandson, while in Raiwand, two more children were brutally murdered in Factory Area, Nishtar Colony and Kahana.

According to SP Usman Tipu: ‘Accused involved in various cases of murder of seven children have been arrested while two cases are still under investigation.’

