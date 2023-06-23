Landfill pipe breaks, leached into river in Cosentino – Calabria

Scala Coeli, intervention by the forest carabinieri is underway

(ANSA) – SCALA COELI, JUNE 22 – Following the breakage of a pipe, part of the leachate produced by the waste dump located in Pipino in the municipality of Sacla Coeli, in the Cosentino area, flowed into the Nicà river which flows into the Ionian sea between the territories of Cariati (Cosenza) and Crucoli (Catanzaro).



According to what has been learned, the sewage came out of a pipe that would have collapsed. The forest carabinieri of Corigliano Rossano intervened on the spot and are coordinating an intervention to try to bring the leakage of sewage back into some hermetically closed giardia channels in order to avoid release into the river waters. Subsequently, the liquids will be recovered using a vacuum cleaner. There is alarm among the mayors of the municipalities concerned for the risks associated with the spillage of substances at sea. (HANDLE).



