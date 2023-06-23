New Work is not a magic formula for employee retention

New work and remote work alone do not go far enough – Birgit Heinermann emphasizes the importance of identification and loyalty for long-term corporate success.

The ongoing multitude of crises poses great challenges for companies, but some of them have achieved enormous successes in 2022 despite the intensified economic situation. However, one common factor affects all companies equally: the new forms and models of work. Birgit Heinermann points out that the current focus on new work, remote work and benefits alone is not enough to overcome the shortage of skilled workers and to ensure long-term corporate success.

The wide range of New Work offers, such as working from home, fitness memberships and company cars, serve to attract new talent to companies and retain existing ones. However, Birgit Heinermann expresses concerns about this development: “The concentration on external attractions such as impressive offices and more and more additional services means that the enthusiasm of the employees is of a superficial nature. Instead of joint successes with the team and identification with the company, the focus is now on material advantages.” She also points out that modern offices are often deserted despite attractive furnishings and employees ask themselves whether it is really necessary to go to the office if the home office option is available. Birgit Heinermann advises companies not only to focus on external aspects, but rather on the employees’ identification with the company and its vision. A one-sided focus on external factors turns employees into “legionnaires” who are immediately willing to change companies if they get a better offer.

The results of the Gallup Engagement Index from 2022 illustrate the problem and show a dramatic development: only 13% (previous year 17%) of those surveyed feel emotionally attached to their company, this is the lowest level since 2012, while 69 % rate their emotional connection as low. In addition, 18% (previous year 14%) stated that they had absolutely no emotional connection to their company and had already internally quit. At the same time, the willingness of employees to change jobs is increasing. Only 55% (previous year 61%) of those surveyed would like to work for their current employer for another year, which is a dramatic development given the growing shortage of skilled workers.

Birgit Heinermann gives the incentive to specifically survey the 13% of emotionally bound employees in order to determine their needs and, based on this, to promote well-being at work. Instead of focusing on the majority and making material offers, companies should be authentic and focus on their company values ​​and culture. This helps employees develop a deep connection to the company and stay motivated in the long term. “Companies should deal intensively with the creation of a positive corporate culture. This includes the development of common values, visions and goals that are shared by all employees. A strong corporate and, above all, leadership culture promotes a sense of belonging and identification with the company, which in turn has a positive effect on employee loyalty,” recommends Birgit Heinermann.

It is also important to establish regular communication and feedback mechanisms in companies in order to promote dialogue with employees. Through open communication and taking their opinions and concerns into account, employees feel heard and valued. This helps to strengthen their commitment and loyalty to the company. Another important aspect is the promotion of further training and development opportunities. By offering their employees scope for personal and professional development, companies show appreciation for their individual career goals and support them in developing their skills. This not only strengthens employee loyalty, but also ensures long-term expansion of skills within the company.

Finally, Birgit Heinermann summarizes that companies cannot overcome the shortage of skilled workers solely through external incentives and benefits. Rather, they should focus on employee identification and the corporate culture in order to attract and retain talent over the long term and exploit their full potential.

More information and contact to Heinermann Consulting – Think(ing) ahead for your business success – is available here:

The status quo has long had its day – companies and organizations can no longer afford to stand still. With the previous understanding of management and leadership, no answers to the questions of the future can be found. Birgit Heinermann from Heinermann Consulting knows about the complexity of the coming challenges and supports companies and organizations in shaping the inevitable transformation for the benefit of all.

As an executive advisor, confidante and thought leader, Birgit Heinermann brings years of experience, coupled with a passion for business, to make companies future-proof.

Contact

Heinermann Consulting GmbH

Birgit Heinermann

Bierstadterstrasse 7

65189 Wiesbaden

49 611 50467350

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

