Landslide paralyzes water supply

A morning marked by urgency and concern, the residents of the Coffee Commune, in Pereira, face a critical situation after a large landslide that has paralyzed the water supply. At 4:30 am on Saturday, September 16, the aqueduct networks that connect this community with the rest of the city were affected near the Parque de la Vida.

Local authorities responded quickly to the incident and are focusing their efforts on finding alternative solutions to ensure the community can continue with its daily activities. In an official statement, it was announced that work will be done to define the delivery of water by alternative means while the recovery work on the damaged aqueduct networks is undertaken.

The area most affected by this landslide is between Turin and the Curtiembres bridge, which has made efforts to restore water service to the Coffee Commune even more difficult.

Officials have asked residents to stay tuned for updates throughout the day on the plan to reactivate service as soon as possible. Detailed information on alternative water delivery schedules and the progress of network repair work is expected to be provided.

The local community is understandably concerned about this situation, but authorities assure that they are working tirelessly to mitigate the impact of the emergency and restore water service as soon as possible.

The Journal will continue to closely monitor this situation and will provide regular updates as more information becomes available. Residents of the Coffee Commune are being called upon to remain calm and collaborate with authorities while facing this crisis.