Landy Torres and Santi Peña receive massive support in Alto Paraná

The tour of the candidates for the presidency and the governorship with a successful response.

“Minga Guazú has already shown that he will be the protagonist of the great victory,” said the candidate for governor of Alto Paraná for the Colorado Party, engineer César “Landy” Torres, on Friday morning (31), when receiving the presidential duo in full airport of Minga Guazú.

Landy is the main host of the visit of the ANR presidential candidates, and he admitted that his own candidacy is strengthened with the campaign of Santiago Peña and Pedro Alliana in the department, as well as the two of them also gather the support of the people in Alto Paraná .

“United we are going to demonstrate that the working people will carry Alto Paraná forward, with Santiago Peña and Pedro Alliana from the presidency,” said “Landy” during a massive event held at the premises of the German Community of Minga Guazú at Km 17 .

There, both “Landy” Torres and Santi Peña ratified their commitments to defend the working class, to defend public officials, to respect the right legitimately won by the people of Alto Paraná to be part of the next government since August, with positions in the ministries , state and binational entities, especially for the most capable.

The tour of Santi Peña and Pedro Alliana, together with “Landy” Torres in all the scheduled meetings, received great support from the public and especially from the bases of the ANR, and in all cases extremely optimistic speeches were given, for a great victory on April 30th.

They pointed out that in this way, the government of the Republic and the Governor’s Office of Alto Paraná are directed by very capable young people like them, since they have testimony in the public service, without deletions of any kind.

For tomorrow, Saturday, several events are still expected, especially in Presidente Franco and Hernandarias, where it is expected that large groups of colorados will lend their support to these government plans that are the most beneficial for the entire Alto Paraná and the country, according to the candidates.

