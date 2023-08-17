Landy Torres promised a better Alto Paraná on the first day at the departmental institution

The new governor of the tenth department took office yesterday.

The governor of Alto Paraná, César Torres, began his first working day at the head of the departmental institution. He assured that there is a new hope that is born in the department with the commitment to make a better Alto Paraná, and that he has already started tasks to be developed jointly with the Highway Patrol. He also highlighted that there are already commitments to install new foreign industries in the region, which will lead to development and sources of work.

“A very busy morning. We were first at the Los Angeles Foundation hospital, where we shared an event to commemorate Children’s Day. We take advantage and engage in future joint actions in pursuit of a better health service in that place and also to be managers to improve health services at the departmental level, “said the head of the Departmental Executive.

When asked by the media about the formation of the departmental cabinet, he explained that in the next few hours he will sign the first resolutions in this regard.

“We are going to insist on the creation again of the Women’s Secretariat. It is a very important secretariat to capitalize on all the support in that area. Also comment that we are having important contacts with many sectors abroad, especially with Brazil. They see Alto Paraná, as a sister department and there is a good predisposition to work in various aspects, in tourism, in infrastructure of the sanitary system, drinking water, sewerage, “she said.

The governor of the tenth department stressed that these actions will motivate the generation of jobs. He did not forget the health system. “In Brazil they implemented a Unified Health System with great success, we are seeing this possibility of implementing it in Alto Paraná and why not say it at the country level”, he said.

As for his first 100 days in government, he explained that now he will internalize to see how the Government is doing. “The financial part, the commitments and getting an X-ray. See what we are going to do, where to focus, and, that we are going to make known to the population. Also, in this regard, I already met with the head of the departmental Highway Patrol. I presented some ideas that I would like to implement and starting tomorrow (Thursday) we will make them known”, affirmed Torres.

Meeting with officials

César “Landy” Torres also met with officials in the Carlos Antonio López room. He thanked everyone for the presence. “I introduce myself as another co-worker. I ask for accompaniment, commitment and loyalty. Not with the governor, but with Alto Paraná. There is a great hope that is born ”, he asserted.

