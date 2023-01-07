Home News L’Aquila, city councilor and hunter dies from a shotgun blast
L’Aquila, city councilor and hunter dies from a shotgun blast

THE EAGLE – He died from a shot accidentally fired from a rifle on which, in front of some hunter friends, he was carrying out a calibration operation. The tragedy that involved Fiore Cialfi it took place in the early afternoon of Epiphany day in Marana, a hamlet in the municipality of Montereale, with a population of 2,000 and about thirty kilometers from L’Aquila. Fiore Cialfi, 64, a hunting enthusiast, was the majority municipal councilor. Several friends witnessed the accident that cost him his life, two of whom immediately raised the alarm. The carabinieri from Montereale and a 118 ambulance arrived on the spot: for the man, who was hit in the chest, there was nothing they could do. The military are investigating to reconstruct the contours of the fatal accident. The magistrate on duty coordinates the investigation, Fabio Picuti

