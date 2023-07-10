Large-Scale High-Temperature Weather and Strong Convective Storms Forecasted in China

Large-Scale High-Temperature Weather and Strong Convective Weather Expected in China

China is bracing for large-scale high-temperature weather in the central and eastern regions, according to the Central Meteorological Observatory. From July 10th to 11th, temperatures above 35°C and even above 40°C in some areas are expected. A high temperature orange warning has been issued by the Central Meteorological Observatory.

However, relief from the scorching heat is expected on the 11th as the range and intensity of the high temperature in the northern region will decrease. Furthermore, precipitation on the 12th will mark the end of this round of high temperature weather.

In addition to the high temperatures, strong convective weather is also expected in various regions. From July 10th to 11th, several thunderstorms or hail are predicted in parts of southeastern Jilin, northern and western Liaoning, central eastern and southern Shandong, northern and southern Jiangsu, and northern Zhejiang. Meanwhile, central and eastern Heilongjiang, Jilin, southwestern Liaoning, northeastern Hebei, northeastern Beijing, Shandong, northern Anhui, northern and southern Jiangsu, Shanghai, northern Zhejiang, and western Yunnan will experience short-term heavy rainfall, with some areas receiving more than 60 mm of rainfall.

The forecast for the next three days includes moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in several regions. From July 10th to 11th, central and eastern Heilongjiang, Jilin, northeastern Liaoning, central and southern Shandong, northern Jiangsu, northern Anhui, western Yunnan, and southeastern Tibet will experience moderate to heavy rains, with southeastern Shandong and northern Jiangsu receiving local heavy rains. On July 11th to 12th, central areas of southeastern Inner Mongolia, eastern Northeast China, eastern Tibet, northern Qinghai, eastern Northwest China, eastern North China, most of Huanghuai, eastern Sichuan Basin, and western Yunnan will experience heavy rains.

On July 12th to 13th, moderate to heavy rains are expected in parts of the eastern Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the eastern part of Northwest China, the western and southern parts of North China, most of the Huanghuai River, the central and western Sichuan Basin, and the Western Sichuan Plateau. Heavy rains or heavy rainfall reaching 100-120 mm may occur in southeast Tibet, central and southern Shandong, northern Jiangsu, and northwestern Sichuan Basin.

The Central Meteorological Observatory has provided forecasts and warnings to help citizens prepare for the upcoming weather conditions. It is important for people to stay informed and take necessary precautions to stay safe during this period of extreme weather.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

