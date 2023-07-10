Is Shein a dangerous shopping app?

Shein is not only the most successful fast fashion company in the world, but also the world‘s most used shopping app. But in the USA, the success of the Chinese company is seen as a great danger, says editor Meret Baumann in the podcast.

A t-shirt, a jumpsuit, a cat toy and a cell phone case – all together for just 29 francs. With a few clicks in the shopping cart and a week later in the mailbox. The many stickers and barcodes quickly make it clear where the package comes from: from China.

The Shein shopping app is currently conquering Generation Z with low prices and tempting offers. The low price has an impact on quality, says editor Meret Baumann in the new episode of “NZZ Akzent”. Poor workmanship, all made of polyester. But that is exactly Shein’s concept: cheap goods that don’t have to last long, because young buyers can order the next part right away at these prices.

But there are suspicions that Shein isn’t just about clothes. “Shein collects an extremely large amount of data, more than other apps,” says Baumann. The clothing manufacturer analyzes click behavior using artificial intelligence and also requests access to other apps on the smartphone. The Chinese company is suspected of sharing this data with the Chinese Communist Party. But that’s not the only accusation Shein faces. In the United States in particular, certain groups are even warning that Shein is a threat to national security.

