Martín Fierro 2023: all the winners

This Sunday, July 9, a new delivery of the Martín Fierro was held, the awards for the best of Argentine television.

The ceremony was conducted by Santiago del Moro. Luis Ventura, president of APTRA, considered, in the presentation: “The best Martín Fierro in history.”

See below the complete list of categories and winners 2023:

Big brother (Telefe)

-The fan (Elnine)

-The first of us (Telefe)

Clarification: declared a technical draw

Loose animals (America

humorous / topical

Blessed (Elnine)

Argentine national team – The series (Elnueve)

We are global (Public TV)

Clarification: declared a technical draw

America news (America)

Telefe news (Telefe)

Ph – We can talk (Telefe)

Puente musical (Elnueve)

A la Barbarossa (Telefe)

Mind Night (Public TV)

Entertainments (games)

100 Argentines say (Eltrece)

Entertainments (knowledge)

The eight steps of the million (Eltrece)

The Argentine voice (Telefe)

Big Brother (Telefe)

Ariel in her sauce (Telefe)

Rest of the world (Eltrece)

Speaker (Public TV)

Work in female driving

Mirtha Legrand (The Night of Mirtha – Eltrece)

male driving labor

-Santiago Del Moro (Big Brother and MasterChef Celebrity – Telefe)

female journalistic work

Liliana Caruso (America News – America)

male journalistic work

Jorge Lanata (Journalism for all – Eltrece)

Gustavo Tubio (Above Argentines – Eltrece)

Mariel Di Lenarda (We in the morning – Eltrece)

fictional leading actor

Benjamín Vicuña (The first of us – Telefe)

fictional leading actress

Mercedes Funes (The first of us – Telefe)

Daniel Fanego (The first of us – Telefe)

Nancy Dupláa (Supernova – Elnueve)

Wanda Nara (Who Is The Mask? – Telefe)

“Pichu” Straneo (Recreation – America)

Ernesto Korovsky and Romina Moretto (The first of us – Telefe)

-Alejandro Ibáñez and Jorge Nisco (La 1 -5/18 – Eltrece)

Eugenio Gorkin (Big Brother – Telefe)

Big Brother (Telefe)

Selfie mode (Agustín Neglia – America)

Martín Fierro of brilliants to the trajectory

Susana Gimenez

