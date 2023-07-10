Energy Department “needs to review new nuclear power plants”… Government, early launch of the 11th electric version :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Energy Commission “need to expand power supply capacity”



Ministry of Industry, Starts to establish the 11th Electric Plan at the end of this month

Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Lee Chang-yang held a meeting at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jung-gu, Seoul on the 10th, attended by 20 private members and officials, including ex officio members from related ministries such as the Ministry of Strategy and Finance and the Ministry of Environment, Professor Son Yang-hoon of Incheon University, Vice President Park Jin-ho of Korea Energy Engineering University, and Secretary General Kim So-hee of the Climate Change Center. In the middle, he presided over the ’29th Energy Committee’ held to respond to rapid changes in the overall conditions of the power system, such as the increase in power demand due to the expansion of renewable energy and new investment in high-tech industries. *Resale and DB prohibited

[세종=뉴시스]Reporter Lim So-hyun = The Energy Committee, presided over by Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Lee Chang-yang, suggested that “it is necessary to expand power supply capacity, including review of new nuclear power plants.” Accordingly, the Ministry of Industry and Trade begins early to establish the 11th Basic Plan for Electricity Supply and Demand (Basic Electricity).

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said that a number of civilian members made such an order at the 29th Energy Committee held on the 10th.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Industry announced that it would review the need to expand power supply capacity, including new nuclear power plants, based on a close analysis of rapidly changing power conditions by starting the establishment of the 11th electricity plan (2024-2038) at the end of this month.

Regarding the ‘recent mid- to long-term changes in power supply and demand conditions and response directions’ reported by the Ministry of Industry, the committee members agreed that the factors that increase electricity demand are continuously occurring, such as investment in high-tech industries such as semiconductors and secondary batteries, expansion of data centers, and spread of electric vehicles. .

In addition, it was emphasized that it is necessary to review the power mix for stable and efficient power supply amidst changes in the policy environment, such as the increase in the greenhouse gas reduction target (NDC) in the conversion sector.

The committee members evaluated, “The 10th Electricity Plan is of great significance in realizing the previous government’s excessive renewable energy supply goal and restoring the role of nuclear power plants in the power mix.”

In addition, it was proposed that “As electricity demand is expected to increase rapidly due to electrification of industries and life and investment in high-tech industries, it is necessary to review new power mix composition plans including new nuclear power plants.” There was also an opinion that the expansion of the power grid and the efficiency of the power market are also urgent tasks.

A significant number of the members present also expressed the opinion that it is necessary to align the starting point and establishment time of the plan by promptly starting the establishment of the next full version, considering the practice that the previous versions established so far have been delayed until the end of the starting year.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

