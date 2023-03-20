Jhon Jairo Quintana Ortiz, 26, died from the shots he suffered when he was on a street in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood of Valledupar.

The young man was on foot on race 19 with street 2 in the sector and was approached by a subject on a motorcycle who shot at him.

That is the version that the National Police learned of the attack that occurred at approximately 2 in the afternoon last Saturday.

Jhon Jairo Quintana was taken to the Santa Isabel Clinic where he died at around 9:30 p.m. that same day from injuries to his back that compromised his lungs and esophagus.

CTI personnel from the Prosecutor’s Office transferred the corpse to Legal Medicine in the city.

EL PILÓN learned that the young man was in process for allegedly ending the life of a teenager in the township of Media Luna, jurisdiction of San Diego.

With this case, there have been 38 violent deaths by firearms, knives and blunt force registered so far this year in Valledupar.