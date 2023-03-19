PRESENT

With the purpose of contributing to the knowledge and conservation of the Andean páramo ecosystem, Espoch and the decentralized governments of Guaranda and San Simón, signed a cooperation agreement that will allow students of the Faculty of Sciences to study in these areas.

Authorities from the two entities participated in the signing of the cooperation agreements.

The Higher Polytechnic School of Chimborazo (Espoch) through its Faculty of Sciences, this week signed two inter-institutional cooperation agreements with the Municipality of Guaranda and the San Simón parish. The protocol act took place in the auditorium of the Faculty of Sciences, and was attended by the main authorities of this institution of higher education and the Guaranda canton, among them: Jenny Basantes, Academic Vice Chancellor; Pablo Vanegas, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies; Celso Recalde, dean of the Faculty of Sciences; María Fernanda Rivera Velásquez, director of the Research Project; as well as Luís Medardo Chimbolema, mayor of Guaranda; and Nelson Ruminahui, president of the San Simón Parish Government. During the signing of the inter-institutional cooperation agreements, the three institutions promised to work to contribute to the knowledge and conservation of the páramo ecosystem. In the same way, it is expected that the results of this research can be applied in decision-making and in the implementation of public policies that allow the protection of water. After the formal event, a work group was developed to coordinate the field work of the researchers, beginning with the first phase of implementation of said project. (12)