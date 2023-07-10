What digital native companies need

They are called digital natives and have technology in their DNA. They are tech companies or startups born after 2000 that operate mainly online, ranging from retail to financial services, from entertainment to transport, bringing new business ideas to the markets in which they operate. And it is precisely to technology that they owe their success. Digital native entrepreneurs are competent, demanding and cost-conscious. They recognize a real business value in data analysis, they prefer infrastructures distributed in cloud environments and application services instead of software, they want agile and efficient processes and an IT architecture that dynamically adapts to their needs. At the same time, they want to optimize technology costs and minimize business risks. When Google conceived the Cloud offer, it thought of an approach that would favor the lean and fast development of the application architecture necessary to form the engine of digital services which is at the heart of digital native companies. Precisely for this reason, application development with Google Cloud is quick and easy. Thanks to Google Kubernetes Engine it is possible to create, distribute, manage, modify and migrate the application code to the cloud in a simple and immediate way. Having such a powerful engine available that simplifies the development of application services, allows you to concentrate on their operation, facilitating configuration and monitoring and optimizing management times and costs.

Transform data into business insights

Another distinctive feature of the Google Cloud offer concerns the careful management of data. Digital native companies know the value of data perfectly and know how important it is to have the right tools available to transform them into useful information for the business. Whether it’s data relating to production or customer interaction, Google Cloud’s intelligence tools allow you to make precise analyzes and derive effective insights. Tools like BigQuery Looker Studio, AutoML or Vertex AI have also been designed to be used by those who do not have specific in-depth skills, to provide immediate and understandable suggestions to managers of digital native companies. Bending Spoons, founded in 2013, is an excellent example of a data driven Italian digital native, i.e. one that develops its business on the dynamic analysis of huge amounts of data. Specialized in the development of applications for mobile devices – its is the Immuni app used by the Government for contact tracing during the pandemic – Bending Spoons has a portfolio of apps downloaded more than 500 million times.

It is therefore understandable that the speed of creation of new applications is fundamental, in addition to the need to load a customized user interface at each launch that takes into account the data generated by the user’s use of the app. BigQuery on the Google Cloud environment thus allows Bending Spoon apps to manage hundreds of thousands of queries per day, but also to optimize app monetization and targeting, promoting downloads. In addition to time to market, Google Cloud solutions help improve cost management. 41% of digital native companies involved in an IDC survey stated that, thanks to Google Cloud, they have seen an increase in the efficiency of internal processes. But flexibility and scalability features also contribute to cost reduction.

Google Cloud, in fact, allows you to use the services based on the needs of the moment and to pay only for what you use, with no upfront costs. And thanks to the tools based on Artificial Intelligence it is also possible to obtain forecasts on future expenses. Google Cloud has also launched the program Google for Startups Cloud Program designed specifically for young companies in the launch phase. The program gives you access to Google products, programs and best practices and the support of a team of experts – the Startup Success Team. The initiative provides coverage of up to $100,000 for the use of Google Cloud in the first year, thus allowing startups to focus on their growth and customer acquisition strategy, without thinking about the costs of the technology. Also from these further opportunities it is understood how the Google Cloud approach aims to build a real partnership for the growth of the companies’ business by supporting companies throughout their growth path.