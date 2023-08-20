Home » Game Science Delights Gamers with First Offline Trial of ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ Supported by NVIDIA DLSS 3 and GeForce RTX 40 Series
Game Science Delights Gamers with First Offline Trial of 'Black Myth: Wukong' Supported by NVIDIA DLSS 3 and GeForce RTX 40 Series

Game Science Delights Gamers with First Offline Trial of ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ Supported by NVIDIA DLSS 3 and GeForce RTX 40 Series

Game Science, the developer behind the highly anticipated game “Black Myth: Wukong,” held its first offline trial meeting in Hangzhou on August 20, 2023. Thousands of lucky players had the opportunity to experience multiple unannounced game levels and challenge BOSS.

Unlike previous demonstrations, this trial meeting showcased the game running on PCs with the newly released GeForce RTX 40 series GPU, along with NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology. These powerful components provided higher and more stable performance, delivering a smoother gaming experience. Players were able to fully immerse themselves in the oriental fantasy world created by “Black Myth: Wukong.”

“Black Myth: Wukong” is an action role-playing game (ARPG) based on the famous Chinese novel “Journey to the West.” The game has garnered significant attention for its outstanding visual effects and thrilling action design. Developed using Unreal Engine 5, the game also boasts support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 and will incorporate ray tracing upon its official release.

During the trial meeting, thousands of players had the opportunity to try multiple unannounced game levels and face challenging BOSS encounters. NVIDIA collaborated closely with Game Science to optimize the game for GeForce RTX players, ensuring an excellent gaming experience. The integration of DLSS 3 technology allowed gamers to experience doubled performance and exceptional graphics functions through AI-driven frame generation technology.

GeForce RTX 40 series gamers were able to enjoy “Black Myth: Wukong” at its highest quality settings and 4K resolution, thanks to the capabilities of DLSS 3. Furthermore, the game’s official release will also support ray tracing technology.

It is important to note that this trial meeting was primarily conducted to gather player feedback, and the trial levels may not represent the final game quality and difficulty. Nevertheless, fans of the genre can eagerly anticipate the official release of “Black Myth: Wukong” with its stunning visuals, immersive combat system, and support for advanced gaming technologies.

