Sports

Title: Thiago Silva Reveals In-Person Conversation with Dybala Regarding Potential Chelsea Move

At the F1 Grand Prix held at Silverstone in the UK, Chelsea’s 39-year-old veteran Thiago Silva discussed the recent rumors surrounding Paulo Dybala potentially joining the team. Silva disclosed that he had a personal conversation with Dybala, expressing his hope that the Argentine would consider joining Chelsea. However, Dybala did not reveal any information regarding his transfer plans.

Italian media outlet, Romapress, reported on Chelsea’s pursuit of Dybala. It was revealed that although Chelsea expressed interest, Dybala appeared inclined to remain in Rome and continue working alongside manager Jose Mourinho. Romapress mentioned that Roma had extended a contract offer to Dybala, which included a yearly salary of 8 million euros and aimed to eliminate the 12 million euro liquidated damages clause in his previous contract.

Thiago Silva’s comments during the F1 event shed light on his aspirations of having Dybala in the Chelsea squad. The Brazilian defender expressed his admiration for Dybala, stating that his addition to the team would undoubtedly make a significant impact. It is worth noting that Dybala’s popularity extends beyond Chelsea’s interest, as former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino also pursued the talented forward in the past. However, a deal ultimately fell through due to financial obstacles regarding Dybala’s portrait rights.

Dybala’s collaboration with Mourinho in Rome has been described as immensely enjoyable, serving as a crucial factor in the Argentine’s reluctance to leave the Italian capital. Mourinho holds Dybala in high regard, considering him the unequivocal centerpiece of the Roma team. Despite this, Dybala has yet to reach a final decision regarding his future.

As the football world eagerly awaits Dybala’s next move, it is essential to recognize that the opinions expressed in this article represent only the author and not Sohu as a whole. Sohu is an information release platform that exclusively provides information storage space services.

