Large search operation in the Salzkammergut: Who saw this man?

Around 70 firefighters, search dog teams, mountain rescuers, several police patrols and the police helicopter went out on Saturday for a large-scale search operation in the Bad Goisern and Bad Ischl areas (Gmunden district) – initially without success. The search was on for an 80-year-old Viennese who had disappeared from his holiday apartment in the morning hours. The dementia patient was last seen in Eglmossgasse in Bad Ischl. He should be in red and white striped pajamas and slippers, the emergency services informed. The man is 175 centimeters tall, his stooped posture is striking.

His wife had reported the senior missing early in the morning. In the morning, the municipal area of ​​Bad Ischl was combed by the local fire brigade and the police, after a report from a passer-by the search area was extended to Bad Goisern. In addition to the Bad Goisern fire brigade, the Jainzen, Lauffen and St. Agatha fire brigades as well as the Reiterndorf and Rettenbach fire stations were called for support. In addition, search dogs from the mountain rescue service, the Red Cross and the rescue dog brigade were deployed.

Search by water and from the air

The rivers Traun and Ischl were searched with the boat of the FF Bad Goisern. St. Agatha Drone Base is supporting the search from the air. The police helicopter “Libelle” also searched for the missing person from the air. Admittedly, tips from the population kept coming in, but the tracks were lost in the sand. The search was called off around 4:30 p.m. for lack of further clues. “An accident cannot be ruled out,” the police said in the evening. The executive asks for information to the Bad Ischl Police Inspectorate on 059 1334 103100

Location: The man was last seen in Eglmoosgasse in Bad Ischl

