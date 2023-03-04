Home News Lasmiditan works differently than triptans
News

Lasmiditan works differently than triptans

by admin
Lasmiditan works differently than triptans

The class of Triptane has been out of the for many years acute treatment von migraine known. However, the individual active ingredients have a significant disadvantage. They are contraindicated in people with cardiovascular disease because the Triptane not only intracranial vessels, but also peripheral vessels contract.

As the Triptane Lasmiditan acts on the serotonin receptor, but not on the 5-HT subtypes1B and 5-HT1Dbut selectively as an agonist at 5-HT1F. The exact mechanism of action is not known, but the effects of lasmiditan probably include, in addition to the agonistic effect on 5-HT1F-receptor a reduction in the release of neuropeptides and an inhibition of pain pathways, including the trigeminal nerve. Since there is no vasoconstrictive effect in the peripheral blood vessels, Lasmiditan can also be used in the case of an additional cardiovascular disease.

See also  Visco, Bankitalia does not depend on the banks: there are no "strong powers"

You may also like

23rd match day: Point taken, victory given away...

The Chocó ruling class has only been interested...

Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir is also calling for...

China’s two sessions: Xi Jinping will have a...

Spanish press is fed up with Shakira’s “spite”:...

A case of acute Chagas disease was detected...

They are back: storks are returning to NRW...

The First Session of the 14th CPPCC National...

The trump of the broad squad stands out...

Yader Romero tells details about his departure from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy