The class of Triptane has been out of the for many years acute treatment von migraine known. However, the individual active ingredients have a significant disadvantage. They are contraindicated in people with cardiovascular disease because the Triptane not only intracranial vessels, but also peripheral vessels contract.

As the Triptane Lasmiditan acts on the serotonin receptor, but not on the 5-HT subtypes 1B and 5-HT 1D but selectively as an agonist at 5-HT 1F . The exact mechanism of action is not known, but the effects of lasmiditan probably include, in addition to the agonistic effect on 5-HT 1F -receptor a reduction in the release of neuropeptides and an inhibition of pain pathways, including the trigeminal nerve. Since there is no vasoconstrictive effect in the peripheral blood vessels, Lasmiditan can also be used in the case of an additional cardiovascular disease.