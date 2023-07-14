Home » Last endurance test for the SVR before the start of the season
Last endurance test for the SVR before the start of the season

With the Upper Austria derby in the first round of the ÖFB Cup, things will get serious for SV Guntamatic Ried on Saturday, July 22nd, for the first time in the 2023/2024 season. The dress rehearsal for the first two-league season after three years in the Bundesliga is taking place today. At 6 p.m. SV Ried plays in the Innviertel Arena against the German third division club Unterhaching. Season ticket holders receive a free ticket at the Kassa Ost, which is open from 4.45 p.m. Otherwise, the entrance fee is six euros. Children up to 15 years are free.

After the game, the team presentation will take place in the stadium village from around 8.15 p.m. There will also be autograph cards and team posters as well as a flea market for fan items. So that the entire squad can gather match practice, another test match against the Hungarian club Debreceni Vasutas SC will take place in Windischgarsten today at 12.30 p.m. A test against Wacker Burghausen was originally planned for 2 p.m. According to SVR Managing Director Rainer Wöllinger, Burghausen surprisingly canceled in the middle of the week.

