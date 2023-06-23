Home » Jeju Air, Incheon-Phu Quoc, Vietnam reruns… 3 years and 3 months only
▲ From October 29th, Jeju Air will start re-operating the Phu Quoc route, which is called ‘Vietnam’s Maldives’, on a schedule of 7 times a week. (Photo courtesy of Jeju Air)

From October 29th, Jeju Air will start re-operating the Phu Quoc route, which is called ‘Vietnam’s Maldives’, on a schedule seven times a week.

Jeju Air’s Incheon-Phu Quoc route departs from Incheon International Airport at 8:35 p.m. , and arrives at Incheon International Airport at 9:30 the next morning.

Phu Quoc, the largest island in Vietnam, is called ‘Pearl Paradise Island’ by the Vietnamese people and is one of the most loved vacation spots. It is famous as a place where you can see sea turtles and dugongs due to its year-round mild weather and clean waters, and you can also enjoy various marine activities such as snorkeling. It is also suitable for families with children as it has the largest safari and theme park in Asia.

Through this Incheon-Phu Quoc re-operation, Jeju Air has recovered all routes from Incheon to Vietnam, which were operated before the corona.

Meanwhile, Jeju Air currently operates Incheon-Danang, Nha Trang (Nha Trang), Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, and Busan-Danang routes to Vietnam. The Incheon-Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh route, which started re-operating on April 20, has recorded a high average load factor of about 89% since the re-operating.

