Confirm “catastrophic implosion” of the Titan submersible

After four days of searching, the crew of the Titanic submersible did not survive the accident that occurred while searching for the remains of the Titanic ship in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

The company OceanGatewhich is the owner of the submersible, confirmed in a statement that there were no survivors of the “catastrophic implosion” that occurred in the device in which the five crew members were traveling.

In the tragedy, the company indicated in a statement sent to public opinion, Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood, their son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who had paid their ticket to participate in the adventure, lost their lives.

According to the statement “these men were true explorers who shared a strong spirit of adventure and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world‘s oceans.”

OceanGate reported that this Thursday a remote-controlled vehicle found scattered debris less than half a kilometer from the Titanic, including the tail of the submersible.

He also explains that according to the pieces of the submersible found underwater, it presented a “catastrophic implosion” causing the instantaneous death of the crew.

The experts indicated that an implosion occurs due to the pressure of the water at great depths, for which reason a controversy began to arise around whether the submersible was technically prepared to carry out said immersion.

However, OceanGate reported that the Titan submarine was designed to withstand the extreme water pressure at the depth of the Titanic and had already made previous dives.

Rescuers who were still looking for Titan were confident they could find the crew alive on Thursday despite the fact that the submersible’s 96 hours of emergency oxygen had run out.

Ships, robots and planes participated in the search, which tried to find any sign of the submersible after it disappeared.

Shipwreck visit

The dead crew members had paid for the trip to survey the remains of the legendary Titanic ocean liner, which sank in the middle of the North Atlantic.

The Titanic was a British ocean liner that sank in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean during the night of April 14 and the early morning of April 15, 1912, while on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, after colliding with an iceberg.

The Titanic is perhaps the most famous ship in history and its memory is kept very much alive thanks to numerous books, songs, films, documentaries, exhibitions, various works of historians and memorials.

It was the largest passenger ship in the world at the end of its construction.

Curiosities

The Titanic was the first ship in which a design concept was applied that sought to segment the ship by dividing it into several watertight compartments, that is, if water flooded one compartment, it could not flood the next.

It had a gym, lounge, reading room, various dining rooms and cafes where passengers could spread out and enjoy themselves. It was almost a floating luxury hotel.

The Titanic accident ended with many deaths because there were not even lifeguards for everyone. As the ship was “never going to sink”, the number of lifeboats had been halved.

The Titanic collided with an iceberg in the North Atlantic around midnight and sank in less than three hours. 1,517 people died and 706 of the 2,223 passengers and crew survived.

Of the 329 first-class passengers on board, 199 survived.

Of the 995 second and third class passengers, 293 survived.

And among the 899 crew members, there were 214 survivors.

famous

The Titanic had passengers from different social classes, including some celebrities.

Here are some of the most famous Titanic passengers, based on search results:

John Jacob Astor IV

He was an American businessman, inventor, writer, and lieutenant colonel.

He was one of the richest men in the world at the time and was traveling on the Titanic with his young wife Madeleine Astor.

John Jacob Astor IV died in the sinking of the Titanic.

Molly Brown

She was an American philanthropist and social activist, known as “The Unsinkable Lady” for her role in rescuing the survivors of the Titanic.

She survived the shipwreck and her story inspired a movie and musical called “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

Benjamin Guggenheim

He was an American businessman and philanthropist, a member of the Guggenheim family.

He was traveling on the Titanic with his lover and his personal secretary. She died in the shipwreck.

Isidor and Ida Straus

Isidor Straus was an American businessman and politician, co-founder of the Macy’s chain of stores.

He was traveling on the Titanic with his wife Ida. Both died in the shipwreck, refusing to abandon each other.

Cosmo y Lucy Duff-Gordon

They were a couple of British fashion designers.

They survived the sinking of the Titanic in one of the lifeboats, but were criticized for paying the rowers not to return to rescue more people.

It should be noted that, in addition to these famous passengers, the Titanic carried people of different nationalities, ages and social classes, whose stories and tragedies are also worth remembering.

