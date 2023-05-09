From May 23 to 25, 800 indigenous people will return to Bagadó

William Yeffer Vivas Lloreda, representative of Medellín, reported that between May 23 and 25, 800 indigenous people will return to Alto Andágueda, Bagadó, Chocó.

The first 550 indigenous people, recognized as victims by the Victims Unit, will leave Medellín for the village of Santa Cecilia in Pueblo Rico on Tuesday, May 23 and later on May 25, they will leave Santa Cecilia to the different areas of the reservation. Alto Andágueda in the department of Chocó. It was also possible to confirm that on May 25 a group with another 295 indigenous people will leave Medellín.

After several meetings with the leaders of the indigenous community, the total return of these was confirmed, where according to figures more than 51% of the population are children, 32 of these are in the process of restoring their rights with the Colombian Welfare Institute. Family and only 9 of them will reintegrate their family nuclei to return.

“It is important to indicate that I made a series of demands related to security, food security, productive support and economic aid, which the entities between the District Administration have arranged and that is why the transfer of these to their community is ready” Vivas Lloreda explained.

Given the information that another 250 indigenous people were settling in the San Lorenzo Cemetery, the Ombudsman confirmed that the families are still in the vicinity of the Héctor Abad Gómez Educational Institution, with the accompaniment of the different entities of the District.

”The ICBF is accompanying this process, and guarantees that children and adolescents can return to the communities with their families. At the moment, everything is ready, all the authorities, we are coordinated for the return of these communities.” This added the official.

The District Ombudsman of Medellín will accompany the population in their boarding process to return within the framework of the restoration of their rights, in addition, the Unit of Attention and Reparation for Victims will be present in said accompaniment.