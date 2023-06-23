Is Arenas Stadium, Cellino also acquitted of embezzlement on appeal – Calcio

(ANSA) – CAGLIARI, JUNE 23 – The Court of Appeal of Cagliari today acquitted Massimo Cellino “with full formula” also from the last charge that had remained standing, that of embezzlement now reclassified as abuse of office, thus confirming the decision of the Sardinian Court of May 15, 2020 for the matter linked to the construction of the Is Arenas stadium in Quartu Sant’Elena.



The news was given by the lawyer Giorgio Altieri, partner of Tonucci & Partners who also assisted Cellino in the second degree.



The former mayor of Quartu Mauro Contini, the then councilor for public works Stefano Lilliu and the municipal technician Raffaele Perra were acquitted with him. On the other hand, the appeal presented by the engineer of the municipality of Quartu, Andrea Masala, was declared inadmissible, for which the two-year sentence for forgery inflicted in the first instance becomes effective, barring a further appeal to the Cassation. The Court also declared the urban planning violations for which Cellino had been sentenced to 2 years time-barred. The Attorney General had asked for sentences for all the defendants: 3 and a half years for Cellino, 4 for Contini and Lilliu, 3 years and 3 three months for Masala, two for Perra.



Cellino, current president of Brescia Calcio, patron of Cagliari at the time, was arrested in 2013 by order of the Cagliari Public Prosecutor’s Office due to alleged offenses in the construction of the new stadium for the rossoblu. “We have always been convinced – underlines the lawyer Altieri – that the serious facts charged against our client were completely non-existent. We hope today’s sentence will be the definitive confirmation. Already the first instance sentence and the acquittal conclusions of the Public Prosecutors on the alleged forgery had revealed the non-existence of the conditions for which Cellino was subjected to arrests”.



“Today – underlines the lawyer – the appeal sentence reconfirms his innocence, already declared in the first instance, also for the alleged offenses with respect to the construction of a road, an electrical substation and the enclosure of the Stadium, all works already included in the Pia’s original project on the area of ​​the old municipal stadium of Is Arenas and surrounding areas”. (HANDLE).



