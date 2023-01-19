Initially, a grenade was thrown in the parking lot of a well-known supermarket in the center of the city, which caused panic among those who were shopping in the place. Some versions in the place assure that a man on a motorcycle would have been the one who launched the explosive device.

Two people were injured as a result of this.

Then a grenade was thrown at the gas station located in the center of the city, which fortunately did not detonate and was removed by the authorities.

The pronouncement of the authorities is officially expected to clarify the facts.

Comments