Home News Last night two events disturbed public order in the municipality of Jamundí
News

Last night two events disturbed public order in the municipality of Jamundí

by admin
Last night two events disturbed public order in the municipality of Jamundí

Initially, a grenade was thrown in the parking lot of a well-known supermarket in the center of the city, which caused panic among those who were shopping in the place. Some versions in the place assure that a man on a motorcycle would have been the one who launched the explosive device.

Two people were injured as a result of this.

Then a grenade was thrown at the gas station located in the center of the city, which fortunately did not detonate and was removed by the authorities.

The pronouncement of the authorities is officially expected to clarify the facts.

Comments

See also  Ponte Morandi collapse: Aspi and Spea excluded from civil liability

You may also like

‘Cucho’ and Yílmar, summoned to the National Team

On the eve of the Spring Festival, Xi...

Air-e prepares a dialogue table with leaders from...

Neivano shopkeepers in search of associativity and cooperativity

Spring Festival weather is here!The holiday will welcome...

Police in Meta frustrated the kidnapping of a...

Carmelo Valencia ended his career as a footballer

Focusing on epidemic prevention and control, safety management,...

María Fernanda Cabal criticized the Minister of Defense...

Yumbo-Pasto pipeline is urgently needed, which has been...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy