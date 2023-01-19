We’ve known for a while that Bungie intends to focus on build production and making Destiny 2: Decay of Light more intuitive and creative. Now, as part of a recent, very lengthy blog post, the developers have revealed what some of the changes will look like.

First, gear will appear in-game, meaning you can save specific builds and then easily switch between them without having to swap out weapons, gear, mods, etc. individually. This even allows you to utilize your vault without using a third-party app or physically accessing the HUB location.

Besides that, mods are being reworked so that they are easier to understand, so some older, less used mods were removed from the game entirely. Energy types will no longer define which mods you can use, likewise Artifact mods and mods designed to counter heroes will no longer be found in this area, giving you more options for crafting.

As for heroes, mods against these tough enemies are now available in the subclass abilities and artifact perks sections, which will allow you to activate a specific number of seasonal mods at a certain point. For those wondering what the subclasses section means for heroes, here’s how each hero interacts with each hero type:

“Barrier Champions (Solar, Void, and Chain Counters)

“When the weapon’s volatile bullet is used, it will also pierce the barrier and stun the champion. When the player is radiant, their attacks will pierce the champion’s shield and stun them. Strand will also have a wearable way through barriers.

“Overload Champs (Arc, Stasis, and Void Counters)

Heroes who damage overload by triggering the bump condition will stun the champion. In the same way that pinning champions can stun them, so does slowing them down with stasis.

“Unstoppable Champions (Arc, Solar, Stasis and Chain Counter)

“Blinding an unstoppable champion will instantly stun them. Wrapping them in Stasis and then smashing it or triggering the Sun Ignition will similarly stun them. Strand will also include an unstoppable champion counter.

Elemnetal Wells and a few other areas are also set to change, so for true Destiny 2 veterans who live and breathe builds, head over to the blog post here for an in-depth explanation of each change.