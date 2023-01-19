Home Business Short-term styrene market fluctuates and consolidates as demand weakens | Styrene_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Source: Jintou.com

On January 19, the styrene market rose. The price of styrene in Shandong was 8516.67 yuan/ton, up 0.10% from the previous trading day and down 2.78% year-on-year. The international oil price fell at night, and the downstream just needed to replenish goods at low prices. As the Spring Festival approaches, the shipping capacity will weaken and the demand side will weaken, and the market will be closed soon. It is expected that the styrene market will fluctuate and consolidate in a short period of time.

