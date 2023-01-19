Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 18th Topic: To ensure that the employment scale of the labor force that has been lifted out of poverty this year is stable at more than 30 million people——Responses from the relevant officials of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the National Rural Revitalization Bureau to consolidate the hot issues of poverty alleviation

Xinhua News Agency reporters Hou Xuejing and Yan Fujing

Consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation is the bottom line task of comprehensively promoting rural revitalization. What is the current situation of my country’s consolidation of poverty alleviation? How to firmly hold the bottom line of not returning to poverty on a large scale? At the press conference held by the State Council Information Office on the 18th, relevant persons in charge of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the National Rural Revitalization Bureau responded.

“This year, we have effectively overcome the impact of the epidemic, and the number of migrant workers out of poverty reached 32.78 million, an increase of 1.33 million compared with the end of 2021, exceeding the annual target of 2.59 million.” Director of the Comprehensive Department of the National Rural Revitalization Bureau Xu Jianmin said when reviewing and summarizing the situation of consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation in 2022.

Xu Jianmin said that 2022 is a year of deepening the consolidation and expansion of the achievements of poverty alleviation and the effective connection with rural revitalization. In 2022, remarkable results will be achieved in coordinating epidemic prevention and control and consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation. There are three main landmark achievements.

First, the monitoring and assistance mechanism to prevent returning to poverty has played an effective role. More than 65% of the monitoring objects for the prevention of returning to poverty throughout the year have eliminated the risk of returning to poverty, and the rest have implemented assistance measures. After a period of hard work, the risk can also be eliminated.

Second, the employment situation of the labor force out of poverty remains stable. The employment scale of the labor force out of poverty reached 32.78 million throughout the year, an increase of 1.33 million over the end of 2021.

Third, the income of poverty-stricken areas and people who have been lifted out of poverty has increased rapidly. According to estimates, in 2022, the growth rate of per capita disposable income of farmers in poverty-stricken counties and per capita net income of poverty-stricken people will continue to be higher than the national average level of farmers.

“In 2022, the driving force of industrial employment will be strengthened, and the achievements of poverty alleviation will continue to be consolidated.” Zeng Yande, chief agronomist and director of the Development Planning Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said that the monitoring and assistance mechanism to prevent returning to poverty will be further optimized. Farmers who are at risk of falling back into poverty should pay their dues and help them as much as possible. The effect of industry leading agriculture is obvious. The central finance is connected to promote the proportion of rural revitalization subsidy funds used for industrial development to exceed 55%. Each poverty-stricken county has cultivated two to three characteristic leading industries, and nearly three-quarters of the poverty-stricken population have established close interest links with new business entities. relation. Migrant workers remained stable.

2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is also a key year to consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation and effectively connect with rural revitalization. “In 2023, ensure that the employment scale of the labor force that has been lifted out of poverty throughout the year is stable at more than 30 million people.” Xu Jianmin said.

How to achieve the goal of stabilizing the employment scale of the labor force out of poverty at more than 30 million this year? Xu Jianmin said that this year, we will focus on consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation from four aspects.

The first is to implement the monitoring and assistance mechanism to prevent returning to poverty, increase investigation efforts, and achieve early detection, early intervention, and early assistance to farmers at risk of returning to poverty and poverty, and eliminate the risk of returning to poverty and causing poverty in the bud.

The second is to focus on 160 key counties for national rural revitalization and 35,000 centralized resettlement sites for poverty alleviation and relocation across the country, and increase policy support for finance, finance, talents, and land to promote the accelerated development of these key areas.

The third is to pay close attention to employment assistance and industrial assistance, and promote the steady increase in per capita net operating income of people who have been lifted out of poverty.

The fourth is to deepen the cooperation between the east and the west, the fixed-point assistance of the central unit, the assistance of the village and the assistance of social forces, and make good use of these four assistance forces to form a “trinity” of special assistance, industry assistance and social assistance. We will strengthen the pattern of poverty alleviation, gather the joint efforts of all parties, and firmly hold the bottom line of preventing large-scale poverty.

(Hou Xuejing, Yan Fujing)

