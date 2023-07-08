Do not take advantage of your health and the health of your family!

Ismail Al-Halouti

Among what grieves the soul and hurts the heart while we are in the twenty-first century, during which the world has witnessed a great technological revolution and high scientific developments in the direction of serving people on several levels, especially with regard to the health aspect, is that we find that some countries are still unable to sensitize their people to the importance of health in Life and giving it the care it deserves, as a basic human right, which requires the concerted efforts of everyone to preserve it, and to make every citizen enjoy it physically, mentally and psychologically, without any form of discrimination between persons.

Health is a blessing from God that cannot be valued at any price, and it is, as the proverb says, “Health is a crown on the heads of the healthy, only the sick can see it.” However, many people ignore its value, claiming that they are preoccupied with life’s concerns and other flimsy justifications. And in that, the master of creation, the Holy Prophet Muhammad, the best of blessings and peace be upon him, said: “Two blessings that many people lose, health and free time.” That is, there are large numbers of people who do not realize the value of health until after it is gone or ill, so only the sick are the ones who appreciate this blessing the most. The Lord, which the Almighty made it a trust in the necks of His servants.

It should be noted here that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 touched on the issue of ensuring health in the first paragraph of Article 25, where it affirmed that “every person has the right to a standard of living adequate to ensure the health of himself and his family, and includes food, clothing, housing, medical care and necessary social services, And he has the right to secure his livelihood in cases of unemployment, illness, disability, widowhood, old age, and other loss of means of subsistence as a result of circumstances beyond his control ». The International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights is also considered one of the universal instruments in the international legitimacy of human rights. And in 1966, the right to health was recognized through Article 12 in its first and second paragraphs: Where it was stated in the first paragraph: “The States Parties to the Covenant recognize the right of every human being to enjoy the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.” The second paragraph says: “The measures to be The States Parties to this Covenant shall take the necessary measures to ensure the full exercise of this right… »

However, regardless of what the health sector in our country suffers from, from many and many imbalances and shortcomings, whether it is at the level of good governance and health financing or the flagrant lack of financial and human resources. The constraints are also known mainly related to the weakness of the hospital infrastructure and the absence of justice in its distribution, in addition to the geographical and social disparities and the lack of equipment necessary to ensure the quality of medical and other services, which led to the continuation of Morocco in low and shameful ranks with regard to the index of access to health services and their quality, as they remain Benefiting from treatment is difficult for the poor and middle classes, especially in the desert and remote villages, not to mention the high cost…

There is also an absence of health culture among many, as despite the remarkable progress made by science in recent decades, especially health sciences, on which many developed countries depend on defining everything related to preserving the health of citizens and taking good care of the health of the environment around them, in an effort to In order to achieve the growth of society and the desired prosperity, Moroccans are still unable to get rid of many wrong ideas and behaviors, and in this context we evoke those bad habits that have become our companions, mainly represented in the great demand for traditional and fast food in the public street, and bringing some of them to our homes for our families and children, We do not care about the nature of what is presented to us in terms of food that lacks clean contents and is exposed to fermentation under the sun, bearing in mind that many of us have always suffered either from severe diarrhea or serious poisoning because of it.

More dangerous than that, is what we are recording during the first days of the “Great Eid” of the rush of groups of the oval population in particular to acquire quantities of meat offered in plastic bags in popular markets and on the sides of the road at very low prices, although it may negatively affect the health and safety of those coming. It has to be exposed to the sun for long hours. These are the quantities that beggars get who are accustomed to exploiting the occasion of Eid al-Adha and turning it into a golden opportunity to obtain the largest possible amount of dirhams.

In addition to what the health system in our country complains of deficiencies, problems, and the absence of a health culture among Moroccans, we cannot deny the strenuous efforts that have been made in recent years, especially after the outbreak of the Corona pandemic, towards the advancement of the sector and the development of medical services, especially since King Mohammed VI made health among The priorities of government policies, and he did not stop presenting his lofty directives aimed at meeting the needs of citizens, who in turn must do the necessary constant cleanliness and great care to prevent various infectious diseases and others…