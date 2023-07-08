Ningxia Cool Vegetable Festival: Showcasing the Success of Organic Agriculture

Ningxia Cool Vegetable Festival Promotes Agricultural Cooperation and Development

Guyuan, China – China enters the midsummer season, marking the peak of “Northern Foods Southward Transport.” On July 7th, the Ningxia Cool Vegetable Festival with the theme “Organic Original Ecology, Healthy New Ningxia” officially opened in Guyuan City, Ningxia, known as the “Hometown of Cool Vegetables in China.” The festival welcomed over 500 experts, scholars, and representatives of vegetable sales companies from across the country to explore business opportunities and understand the development of the cool vegetable industry in China.

The festival marked the second visit of Xue Wanxin, the general manager of Shanghai Yuanyi Seedlings Co., Ltd., to Ningxia. This time, Wanxin was deeply impressed by the cold vegetable industry in Guyuan after observing various cold vegetable industry bases. “I attended a special agricultural product promotion event in Shanghai before, where I was deeply impressed by cold vegetables. This time in Ningxia, I discovered many vegetable brands that are renowned nationwide, as well as advanced facility vegetable planting technology. We have also learned a lot of advanced experience through the visit,” Wanxin said.

Zhang Yuxiang, the former member of the party group of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and president of the China Agricultural Products Market Association, emphasized the significance of the activities of well-known vegetable sellers entering Ningxia. “Speeding up the transformation of resource advantages into economic market advantages and allowing more green, high-quality, and characteristic agricultural products to reach the whole country is of great importance. The activities of well-known vegetable sellers in the country entering Ningxia are vivid practices,” Zhang Yuxiang said. He further commended the direct connection between the production area and the market, which forms an integrated chain of production, processing, and marketing, thereby increasing the market influence and competitiveness of Ningxia’s cold vegetables every year. Zhang Yuxiang referred to this as the “Ningxia experience” and deemed it worthy of national promotion.

Ningxia, known for its advantageous area for summer and autumn vegetable production on the Loess Plateau, has been determined by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs as an advantageous production area for facility agriculture. The cold vegetable industry is one of Ningxia’s “six special industries.” Ningxia’s vegetable industry is synonymous with high-quality, greener, and safer vegetables. As the main production area of cold vegetables in Ningxia, Guyuan has developed an entire chain of the cold vegetable industry, cultivating famous brands like “Liupanshan cold vegetables.” With an annual output of over 2 million tons of fresh vegetables, more than 80% of which enter large domestic and foreign markets, cold vegetables have become one of Guyuan’s pillar industries with the most growth potential, market vitality, and influential brand.

Ningxia has successfully transformed “small vegetable cores” into a “big industry,” bringing flavorful vegetables to the tables of thousands of households in major cities. To further facilitate the entry of Ningxia’s vegetables into high-end markets, Ningxia has organized the activity of well-known national vegetable sellers entering the region for seven consecutive years. Additionally, vegetable export windows have been established in major areas such as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Yangtze River Delta Economic Belt, and the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Metropolitan Area. Recently, 10 Ningxia cold vegetable export windows in Shanghai, Zhejiang, Shenzhen, and other locations were officially awarded licenses, allowing consumers to enjoy high-quality cold vegetables from Ningxia.

The Ningxia Cool Vegetable Festival was jointly organized by the Ningxia Agriculture and Rural Affairs Department, Guyuan Municipal Party Committee, and Guyuan Municipal People’s Government. The event served as one of the most important exchange activities in the agricultural industry field in Ningxia this year. The event witnessed the signing of 143 cooperation agreements between relevant units in Ningxia and enterprises and related units in 21 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions across the country, with a contracted amount of 2.263 billion yuan.

The festival concluded successfully, highlighting the growth and development of the cold vegetable industry in Ningxia and promoting agricultural cooperation and advancement on a national scale.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

