[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Joo Dong-il = It was found that CJ CheilJedang was the place where professional executives received the highest annual salary in the food industry last year. Choi Eun-seok, CEO of CJ CheilJedang, earned 2.614 billion won last year.

According to the Financial Supervisory Service on the 26th, Choi received the highest annual salary among CEOs excluding food industry owners last year.

CEO Choi’s annual salary included a salary of 1.35 billion won, a bonus of 1.258 billion won, and other earned income of 6 million won. CEO Choi’s annual salary increased by 6.3% from 2.457 billion won the previous year.

Kim Seon-hee, vice chairman and CEO of Maeil Dairies, received an annual salary of 1.659 billion won last year. The amount includes a salary of 1.05 billion won, a bonus of 652 million won, and other earned income of 2 million won. Vice Chairman Kim’s annual salary decreased by 5.3% from 1.753 billion won in the previous year.

The CEO with the next highest salary is Lee Seung-joon, CEO and President of Orion.

CEO Lee received 1.244 billion won last year. This is a 45% increase from the 853 million won he received as the head of the global research center last year. At the time, CEO Lee Kyung-jae received 2.717 billion won. Of this, earned income excluding retirement income of 1.632 billion won reached 1.085 billion won.

Lotte Confectionery CEO Lee Yeong-gu’s annual salary last year was 960 million won. This amount includes a salary of 842 million won and a bonus of 118 million won. It increased by 16.1% from 827 million won in the previous year.

Hite Jinro CEO Kim In-gyu’s annual salary is 745.22 million won. This is the sum of the salary of 247.56 million won, bonuses of 473.8 million won, and other earned income of 23.85 million won. This is an increase of 1.2% from 736.18 million won in the previous year.

Daesang CEO Lim Jung-bae received 667.63 million won last year. This included a salary of 580 million won, a bonus of 87 million won, and other earned income of 630,000 won. CEO Lim received an annual salary of 670 million won last year. Although it decreased slightly (0.4%), it was practically frozen.

Nongshim CEO Lee Byeong-hak received 541.29 million won last year, including a salary of 494.84 million won, bonuses of 44.94 million won, and other earned income of 1.51 million won.

