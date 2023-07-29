Massive Earthquakes Shake the USA: Updated Report from USGS

Friday, July 28, saw a series of powerful earthquakes striking the United States, according to the latest report from the United States Geological Survey (USGS). This article provides minute-by-minute updates on the seismic activity and its impact, including information on the epicenter locations, magnitudes, and preventive measures implemented by the Joe Biden administration.

The USGS, the official agency responsible for monitoring earthquakes in the country, has identified several high-risk areas prone to seismic activity. These regions include the West Coast, mountainous areas, and parts of the central and eastern regions. Alaska, Arkansas, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming have statistically recorded the highest incidence of earthquakes.

Most of the recent earthquakes originated in sparsely populated areas such as the Gulf of Alaska and the island chain in the Bring Sea. The USGS continually investigates the causes of these natural phenomena, as well as others like tsunamis, volcanoes, and hurricanes.

To provide historical context, let us recall the last major earthquake to jolt the United States. On March 28, 1964, a cataclysmic earthquake with a magnitude of 9.2 on the Richter scale struck the Alaska region. This earthquake triggered a devastating tsunami, resulting in casualties and wide-scale destruction.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story, including videos and images from the affected regions. Additionally, find out more about the comprehensive disaster prevention measures implemented by the Biden administration in all 50 states to mitigate the impact of such seismic events.

The USGS remains dedicated to studying the causes of earthquakes and other natural phenomena, working tirelessly to enhance disaster readiness and safeguard the American population.

