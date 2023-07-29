Boxer Found Guilty of Kidnapping and Murder in High-Profile Trial

Title: Boxer Found Guilty of Kidnapping and Murder in Puerto Rico Case

The conclusion of a high-profile trial in Puerto Rico has resulted in the conviction of a boxer on charges of kidnapping and murder, while leaving two other charges undecided. The jury deliberated after more than 20 days of trial, assessing various pieces of evidence including testimonials, photos, videos, and text messages.

The defendant, whose name is Félix Verdejo, had been indicted in May 2021 on four charges: carjacking resulting in death, kidnapping resulting in death, murder of an unborn child, and carrying and using a weapon during a violent crime. After careful consideration, the jury found Verdejo guilty on two charges of kidnapping resulting in death and murder of an unborn child, while being unable to reach a verdict on the remaining two charges.

Exiting the federal court in San Juan, Keila Ortiz, the mother of the victim, expressed her grief and relief, stating, “Justice was done to Keishla. A mother never fails.” She tearfully held her daughter’s uniform in her hand while adding, “Nothing is going to give it back to me, but I did justice to my daughter … they were two lives.”

Verdejo had a history with the victim, Keishla Rodríguez, having known her since they were teenagers. The on-and-off relationship lasted nearly a decade, according to family members. Prior to her disappearance, Keishla informed Verdejo that she was carrying his child. They had agreed to meet the morning she vanished so she could show him the results of a blood test.

While two of the charges against Verdejo carried the possibility of a death penalty, it was not requested in this case. The boxer’s sentencing is scheduled to be announced on November 3, as reported by local media.

The verdict brings some closure to a case that had captured significant attention in Puerto Rico. The details surrounding the crime and the personal connection between the defendant and the victim have contributed to the widespread interest in this tragic event.

