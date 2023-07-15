Launching of Expert Consultation Symposium and Think Tank for Guangdong’s High-Quality Development Project in Rural Areas

The Provincial “Hundred Counties, Thousands of Towns, Thousands of Villages High Quality Development Project” Expert Consultation Symposium and Expert Think Tank Launching Ceremony was held in Guangzhou on July 14. Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Huang Kunming, met with representatives of participating experts before the event to discuss the project and exchange ideas.

During the meeting, Huang Kunming expressed his gratitude to the experts for their continuous support and dedication to the economic and social development of Guangdong. He acknowledged that the unbalanced development between urban and rural areas is a significant issue in the province, identified by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his visit to Guangdong earlier this year. Huang Kunming emphasized the importance of the project in promoting Chinese-style modernization, rural revitalization, and addressing the urban-rural development gap.

The establishment of an expert think tank and a decision-making consultation mechanism were highlighted as crucial measures in implementing the “Hundred Counties, Thousands of Towns, Thousands of Villages High Quality Development Project.” Huang Kunming urged the experts to utilize their expertise in research, professionalism, and networking to contribute to shaping the advantages, structural adjustment, power enhancement, and value realization of the counties, towns, and villages involved in the project. He encouraged the experts to conduct in-depth investigations and research on major issues, projects, and measures to provide practical strategies for scientific and efficient decision-making.

Huang Kunming also emphasized the importance of front-line guidance through on-site visits, long-term research, and counterpart assistance to apply research findings to practice and promote successful experiences. Additionally, he called for strengthened publicity and mobilization efforts to encourage mass participation in the project and promote joint construction and sharing. Huang Kunming assured that the Provincial “Hundred Thousand Project” command office would provide necessary support and create a favorable environment for experts to carry out their work.

At the launching ceremony, the list of the first batch of expert think tanks was announced, and letters of appointment were issued to the appointed experts. During the symposium, representatives from various institutions and disciplines discussed topics such as county economy, urban construction, rural revitalization, and urban-rural integration.

Provincial leaders, including Song Fulong and Chen Liangxian, also participated in the event to show their support for the project and its objectives. The Provincial “Hundred Counties, Thousands of Towns, Thousands of Villages High Quality Development Project” aims to address the urban-rural development gap in Guangdong and unleash the potential for comprehensive and balanced development in both areas.

