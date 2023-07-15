Rising Canadian Forest Fires Raise Concerns of Increased Frequency Under Greenhouse Effect

Canadian Forest Fires Raise Concerns Over the Greenhouse Effect

Hangzhou Net – July 15, 2023

As Canadian forest fires continue to ravage the country, meteorological experts are growing increasingly worried about the frequency of such disasters under the greenhouse effect. Record high temperatures and ongoing forest fires have plagued Canada this summer, and experts warn that if immediate action is not taken, extreme climate events, including droughts and forest fires, will become more common due to the intensifying greenhouse effect.

Since the start of the summer, forest fires have been burning across various parts of Canada. As of July 13, there were over 900 fires reported, with more than 570 of them out of control. Natural Resources Canada had previously predicted that these fires would persist throughout the summer due to the combination of high temperatures and drought conditions. Meteorological experts are particularly concerned about the increasing severity of the greenhouse effect, as rising temperatures have become a significant trigger and “combustion aid” for these fires. Even if human reliance on fossil fuels is halted immediately, scientists predict that the planet will continue to experience rising temperatures in the coming decades, leading to more frequent droughts, forest fires, and floods. Additionally, a recent study has revealed that fires are a major contributor to the increase in global atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration, which significantly contributes to global warming and climate change. The “hot dome” phenomenon observed in parts of North America since May is also closely linked to the spread of forest fires in Canada.

Furthermore, the forest fires are not only impacting the environment but also the Canadian economy. Canada boasts vast forest resources and is a major global supplier of construction materials. However, the widespread fires have forced the closure of numerous logging farms, raising concerns about the supply of lumber in the market. As a result, lumber futures prices have seen a continuous rise, adding economic implications to the ongoing crisis.

Authorities and environmentalists are now urging governments and individuals worldwide to take immediate action to combat the greenhouse effect. Efforts such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions, promoting sustainable practices, and investing in renewable energy sources are crucial steps to mitigate the effects of climate change. As the devastating consequences of forest fires in Canada highlight the urgent need for action, the international community is called upon to work collectively to protect our planet’s future.

