Laura Zapata, once again summoned to Colombia pre-selection

Julian Andres Santa

Volleyball in Risaralda continues to go through a great moment and in this case once again the protagonist is Laura Zapata Rodríguez from Pereira, who was summoned to microcycle with the Colombian team in this discipline in the senior category, guided by national coach Antonio Rizola .

In this way, Laura integrates the list made up of 18 athletes, of which a total of 12 will be chosen to participate in San Salvador in the next edition of the Central American and Caribbean Games, a contest that will take place from June 23 to July 8 of this year.

of great preparation

“I am very happy with this new call for the Colombian volleyball preselection, which is for the preparation of all the competitions that there are this year. I feel very grateful first of all to God for this new opportunity that he gives me to represent my country again, also with Risaralda we have a series of nationals this year to prepare for the important event that is the National Games at the end of the year”, she expressed. the risaraldense.

Thinking about National Games

Without a doubt, one of Laura Zapata’s great challenges is also being able to appear in the National Games this year. “We are going with all the preparation to be able to give Risaralda a medal, so I feel very happy, very grateful and I hope to have the support of all the people for this new year, God willing, be it full of many successes.”