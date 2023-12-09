Layer by layer for the energy transition

Surfaces and coatings can play a crucial role in the energy transition: They can support the efficient production of hydrogen, high-efficiency batteries and low friction and wear on components.

That’s why the Upper Austria University of Applied Sciences organized the workshop “Energy Transition – When the Answer is in the Shift” at the Wels Campus in collaboration with partners from business and research. 75 experts discussed how surface technology can provide solutions to the challenges of the energy transition. In 27 lectures they presented proposals for hydrogen, batteries, photovoltaics and wind power.

