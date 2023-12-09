Home » Layer by layer for the energy transition
News

Layer by layer for the energy transition

by admin
Layer by layer for the energy transition

Surfaces and coatings can play a crucial role in the energy transition: They can support the efficient production of hydrogen, high-efficiency batteries and low friction and wear on components.

That’s why the Upper Austria University of Applied Sciences organized the workshop “Energy Transition – When the Answer is in the Shift” at the Wels Campus in collaboration with partners from business and research. 75 experts discussed how surface technology can provide solutions to the challenges of the energy transition. In 27 lectures they presented proposals for hydrogen, batteries, photovoltaics and wind power.

ePaper

Read the ePaper now!

Read the daily ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – browse through it digitally now!

to the e-paper

info By clicking on the icon you can add the keyword to your topics.

info By clicking on the icon you open your “my topics” page. You have saved 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you can remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the topic to your topics.

See also  Hong Kong, 13 months in prison for Jimmy Lai for the vigil in memory of Tiananmen

You may also like

Municipality of Naples – International tennis returns to...

The Supreme Court canceled the peat mining permit...

Without winners, the Mega Millions jackpot continues to...

Government presented strategy to arrest murderers of social...

The evolution of the European administrative area and...

ℹ Everything You Need to Know about the...

CEO Elon Musk visits German Tesla factory after...

Man murdered on Valledupar road

The property market is depressed and Hangzhou has...

Microsoft’s cybersecurity “co-pilot” arrives

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy