In-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era have been emphasized in a recent speech at Tsinghua University. The speech, which commemorated the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, highlighted the importance of high-quality party building in leading the development of the school.

The anniversary celebration brought together teachers, students, and staff to review the history of Tsinghua’s party organization and commend outstanding Communist Party members, party workers, and grassroots party organizations. The event aimed to inspire all party members to remember their original intentions and keep their mission in mind, while mobilizing the school community to strengthen their confidence, unity, and hard work in achieving high-quality development.

During the speech, it was mentioned that the Chinese Communist Party, which started with just over 50 members, has now grown to become the world‘s largest Marxist ruling party with over 98 million members. The party’s strength and success can be attributed to its adherence to the ideals and principles of Marxism, particularly Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the party’s leadership over education has been strengthened, resulting in a more distinctive education system with Chinese characteristics. The implementation of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought in education has led to a deeper understanding and practical application among teachers and students. The speech emphasized that these achievements are a result of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s leadership and the guidance provided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Tsinghua University, as one of China‘s top educational institutions, has been actively implementing the party’s requirements and instructions. The university has formulated and implemented a global strategy, established new schools and research institutes to address national strategic needs, and formulated long-term plans for talent training and innovation. These efforts align with the goal of achieving high-level technological self-reliance and contributing to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The speech also highlighted the grand blueprint outlined by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which aims to comprehensively build a modern socialist country and advance the country’s rejuvenation. It emphasized that Chinese-style modernization, which has deviated from the Western model, is feasible, stable, and the correct path in building a strong nation. The speech concluded by urging everyone to unswervingly follow this path and contribute to the realization of the party’s goals.

In summary, the speech at Tsinghua University emphasized the importance of studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. It highlighted the achievements made by the Communist Party of China and Tsinghua University in education and called for a continued commitment to high-quality party building for the development of the school and the realization of China‘s goals.

