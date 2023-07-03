Narbolia, dives to save his partner’s son and dies – Sardinia

The victim is a highly respected university lecturer

(ANSA) – ORISTANO, JULY 03 – He dived into the sea to try to save an 11-year-old boy, son of his partner who was unable to return to shore, but the fury of the waves exhausted him, causing him to drown. It happened yesterday in the stretch of sea of ​​the beach of Is Arenas, in Narbolia, in the Oristano area.



Victim Carlo Lugliè, 59, university professor in Cagliari, but resident in Oristano.



The little boy, despite the strong mistral wind that made the sea rough with waves up to four meters high, dived into the sea to cool off. He moved away from the shore and was never able to return.



Lugliè immediately dived into the sea to rescue him. He reached it, but the waves and the current made it impossible to rescue. Some swimmers immediately raised the alarm. The 59-year-old and the boy were rescued by some surfers and brought to shore. The patrol boats of the Harbor Master’s Office, the ambulance of 118 and the helicopter rescue arrived on the spot.



Doctors have tried in every way to revive the 59-year-old, but there is nothing they can do. The 11-year-old boy with hypothermia was taken to the hospital.



Lugliè was well known in Oristano, where he had taught at the classical high school and in Cagliari where he had been teaching for years in the University’s Department of Letters, Languages ​​and Cultural Heritage.



Condolences also from the Municipality of Carbonia: “To the teacher, to the scholar, whose excellence is universally recognized, and to the dearest person – reads a note – the City will always be grateful for his fundamental studies conducted at Su Carroppu di Sirri and for the willingness to spread, with generosity, his knowledge to the citizens”. (HANDLE).



