After a “brief” vacation break since mid-December, it seems that the biographical production in honor of Vallenato singer-songwriter Leandro Díaz will return to Colombian television.

This was announced by Carlos Bloom through a trill on the social network Twitter responding to one of the many viewers and followers of the bionovela, which, according to the manager, will return next Monday, January 30 at its usual time.

“Well @SilvestreFDC and @carlosbloom, do you know when Leandro Díaz returns?” wrote one of the followers of the novel. To which Carlos Bloom then replied: “On January 30.”

As well as the message from the previous viewer, there are many on social networks wondering when this production will return to open television.

What would happen to the novel by Leandro Díaz de @CanalRCN They did not transmit the chapters anymore. — jaime sanchez (@jars2610) January 17, 2023

“What would happen to Leandro Díaz’s novel from @CanalRCN? They didn’t broadcast the chapters anymore”, “I think Leandro Díaz is not going to come back again”, “When are they going to give us back the best novel they’ve had in years Until when do we wait for Leandro Díaz?”, were some of the trills of the followers.

Currently, the production starring Silvestre Dangond is going through chapter 60 called ‘Leandro makes Matilde Lina famous’ and will return in its final stretch.

JORGE IVAN PEÑARANDA CAMARGO / THE PYLON.