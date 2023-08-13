Home » Learn about ACPM lunches, the cheapest in Bogotá
Learn about ACPM lunches, the cheapest in Bogotá

by admin
The town of Santa Fe, in the heart of San Victorino, in Bogotá, is the setting in which various street vendors have made cooking their way of rummaging for a living and obtaining resources for their homes. This is how the REC cameras captured it in the streets with the Creole buffets, the cheapest lunches in the Colombian capital.

The menu is very varied and it can be found from a traditional sancocho to a triphasic cross. Likewise, fried chicken, sweaty chicken, roast beef, sweaty beef, pork roast, liver with onions and other delicacies of Creole cuisine.

Homemade lunch, also known as ACPM (rice, meat, potato and ripe plantain) it is achieved from $7,000 in combo, or if the situation is not very good, it can also be purchased for $2,000 a soup and $5,000 a tray.

