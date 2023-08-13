Learn all the details of the massive day of animal adoption in Cali

The Special Administrative Unit for Animal Protection UAEPA, adopted by District Agreement, created a new body of the central sector of the Administration with financial and administrative autonomy, attached to the Administrative Department of Environmental Management DAGMA.

The Special Administrative Unit for Animal Protection will have the mission of operating the Cali Animal Welfare Center, the foster home and the CATF Wildlife Care and Valuation Center.

This Animal Welfare center always seeks to safeguard the life and safety of the animals that they guard and that carry out various legal processes.

For this reason, next Saturday, August 12, the fifth massive day of adoptions promoted by the Special Administrative Unit for Animal Protection of Cali, UAEPA, will take place.

Where will it be?

The activity will take place in the parking lot of the Unicentro shopping center, from 09:00 am to 1:00 pm, where people will be able to provide a new home for animals in vulnerable conditions that are sheltered in the Animal Welfare Center, CBA.

“They are beautiful dogs and cats, who need a second chance in their lives, many of them were victims of abuse; today they have recovered, they are sterilized and we are going to give all the people who adopt with us a number of incentives and benefits during the first year”, indicated Liliana Sierra, director of the Uaepa.

How many pets will you have for adoption?

There are about 30 animals, including dogs and cats, which are ready to be adopted. Among these, there are puppies and adults that are vaccinated, dewormed, sterilized (adults) and with all the necessary conditions to integrate a new family.

“The idea of ​​being able to adopt a pet is to give a new opportunity to a being who was homeless, to be able to compensate their rights, a homeless animal will be very vulnerable, possibly its end will be very tragic,” said Edward. Torres, CBA adoption coordinator.

The premise is that these animals can find a responsible family that gives them love and protection.

In the meantime, they remain in the shelter, newly adequate with the necessary conditions to ensure the well-being of these sentient beings.

“The Animal Welfare Center is adapting its facilities by creating healthy spaces where they have a gym and a large space so that they can be free,” added Torres.

Recommendation

The Special Administrative Unit for Animal Protection of Cali, Uaepa, calls on citizens to avoid abandoning pets, a situation that is increasing at this time.

“Situations of abandonment arise because, for example, the holidays arrive, families have nowhere to leave their animals and it is easier for them to leave them adrift on the street. It is important to remember that the law obliges us to be responsible for our companion animals, we cannot leave them on the street,” Torres said.

Data

1. People who adopt in the CBA have benefits such as free veterinary medical attention for their companion animal.

You can contact the line 316 6318063 and find out more details about adoptions on social networks @proteccionanimalcali.

2. People who wish to support the activity through social networks can join with the hashtag #adoptaencbacali.

On the Instagram account @proteccionanimalcali you can learn about some of the canines and cats that will be part of the adoption day.

