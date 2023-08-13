MA course: Elite referees in refresher session

The Togolese Football Federation in collaboration with FIFA organized a refresher session for elite referees. Started this Friday, August 11 in Lomé, this course will end on August 15 and will allow referees to be aware of the new changes in the laws of the game.

At the beginning of each football season in Togo, the FTF in collaboration with FIFA organizes refresher courses for referees. The traditional is again respected. To this end, a four-day MA course refresher session was opened this Friday in Lomé for elite referees. Under the direction of two FIFA experts from Algeria and Rwanda, these referees will attend theoretical and practical work which will focus on the new changes in the laws of the game: “We will start with changes to the laws of the game. After handballs, offsides, incidents in the penalty area. Then there are very important themes. How to manage the matches, also give an introduction at the level of the var. This is what we will do in practice. At the theory level, we will organize sessions like football matches. We will try to imagine possible situations in a match. Now the referee will be called upon to make decisions. If he has not made the right decision, the instructor will be there to correct and if the referee has made the right decision, he will also be there to congratulate and give some information that can help the referee make a good decision. , explained the Rwandan Célestin NTAGUUGIRA, FIFA expert.

What can we expect from such an internship? Attiogbé Kowassi Attisso, one of the participants here gives us the answers ” The expectations are enormous since each year the laws evolve and we must also harmonize the interpretation of the gambling laws with colleagues from other countries. This is why FIFA organizes capacity building courses for referees from all member countries every year. So for us it’s an opportunity to get up to speed with the new changes in the laws of the game. The experts who are there, we are waiting for who can bring more to our knowledge“, he implied.

Representing the FTF at the opening ceremony of this retraining session, Hervé Agbodan, secretary general of the apex football body in Togo, declared ” This course is an opportunity to bring together talented referees from various backgrounds in our country in order to achieve excellence in the discipline. The role of referees goes beyond the application of the laws of the game. This course therefore represents an opportunity to deepen your knowledge, to exchange with the eminent FIFA instructors and to familiarize yourself with the latest developments.“, He pronounced himself.

It should be noted that from August 17 to 21 a second session of this recycling will be dedicated to young referees.

