[Learn ideas, strengthen party spirit, focus on practice and build new achievements]Learn to understand, increase skills, concentrate on the mission_Xinhua News Agency

In the past few days, the first batch of participating units of Jiangsu theme education have successively carried out theme education reading classes to study intensively, guiding the majority of party members and cadres to improve their comprehensive and systematic learning, highlighting key learning in combination with responsibilities, and promoting theme education in depth and solidity with high-quality reading classes. Transform the party’s innovative theory into a powerful force that strengthens ideals, tempers party spirit, guides practice, and promotes work.

[Jiangsu: Promoting thematic education with high-quality reading classes to deepen and solidify]

Provincial Public Security Department, Provincial Party Committee Research Office, Provincial Department of Commerce, Provincial Government Affairs Office and other reading classes guide party members and cadres to inspire each other and improve together through various forms such as organizing expert counseling and conducting exchanges and seminars, and further strengthen ideals and beliefs in the process of learning and understanding , to build a solid foundation of thought. At the same time, insist on learning what to do, what is lacking, and what is lacking, and promote party members and cadres to combine work reality and face development problems, clarify ideas, research countermeasures, and truly achieve the integration of learning, thinking, application, and unity of knowledge, belief, and action.

Zou Can, a second-level chief staff member of the Development Strategy Research Office of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee Research Office (Reform Office, Finance Office): “Through thematic education, I have a more systematic and comprehensive understanding of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The most important thing for young party members and cadres is to use knowledge to promote action, and focus on carrying out major strategic research that is related to the long-term development of Jiangsu.”

Kong Yao, deputy director of the Organization and Education Department of the Political Department of the Jiangsu Provincial Public Security Department: “Through thematic education, we can forge an absolutely loyal police spirit, strengthen our absolutely pure beliefs, temper our absolutely excellent style of work, and forge an absolutely reliable iron army to protect the safety of the people.” , New measures and new effects of serving the people to test the results of thematic education.”

[Jiangsu: Young people actively participate in theme education in innovative ways]

In order to carry forward the spirit of the May 4th Movement and foster patriotism and love for the Party, on May 4th, various departments also innovated methods and methods, and carried out in-depth theme education among young people. The Provincial Party Committee Network Office, the Provincial Audit Office, the Provincial Federation of Literary and Art Circles, the Provincial Radio and Television Station and other departments hold youth lectures and symposiums, organize young party members to enter the red education base, etc., to help young people learn systematically and comprehensively, and stimulate young people to participate The initiative and enthusiasm of the theme education.

Pan Xun, deputy director of Jiangsu Provincial Federation of Literary and Art Circles Office (Internet Literary and Art Communication Department), young critic Pan Xun: “As a young literary and art worker, we must take advantage of this opportunity of theme education, conduct in-depth investigation and research, and take on the historical task of writing an endless epic of the people. , to transform the enthusiasm and energy radiated from the theme education into specific actions to promote the high-quality development of Jiangsu literature and art.”

Liu Xiangrui, a young cadre of the Internet Information Office of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee: “As young cadres of Internet information, we must take the initiative to devote ourselves to it with a high spirit, accept forging and baptism with a high degree of political consciousness, and promote the high-quality development of Jiangsu’s Internet information industry to be at the forefront. Make your due contribution.”

(Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation · Financial Media News Center reporter/Guo Fengming, Kang Jian, Gao Han, Zhu Xiaoying, Shen Yang, Yin Mei, Yang Erxi, Zhou Lei, Gong Junjie, Liu Kun, Chen Zhongyao, Zhang Binwei, He Qizhuo, Qi Chen, Wang Min, editor/Zhao Lijing)